Jay-Z Had Some Extremely High Praise For Vic Mensa At His Listening Party

#Chance The Rapper #Jay Z
07.14.17 6 mins ago

Well when rap’s once and current greatest of all time calls you a “once in a lifetime” artist, that’s high praise to live up to. If anyone is up to the task, it should be Vic Mensa.

Rap’s elder statesman made an appearance at the listening party for Vic’s upcoming major label debut, The Autobiography, taking to the mic to call Vic “a special talent,” and an “incredible, once in a lifetime artist.” He also joked around with the crowd about hating to play his own albums for industry people and encouraged them to vibe out to the music.

While the young rapper from Chicago’s South Side has seen a bumpy road, even going so far as to name his last project There’s A Lot Going On, he always had a great deal of potential. He actually preceded his friend and crew-mate Chance The Rapper in becoming a critical darling with hip-hop jazz band Kids These Days, and his latest release, The Manuscript, only proves that his pen game remains as sharp as ever.

Still, it had to have been rough for him to watch Chance pass him by as his own troubles mounted, so to receive encouragement and a co-sign from Jay-Z should be reassuring for Vic as he gets back on track. It also brings a certain amount of pressure; comparisons to other Jay-Z proteges like Memphis Bleek are sure to follow (but hey, Bleek is in Jay’s will somewhere, so I’m sure he’s not sweating the jokes). However, if Vic can overcome the troubles he detailed on his last release, legal issues, and beef with DJ Akademiks, surely he can finally live up to his potential and Jay-Z’s high expectations.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper#Jay Z
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERJay ZThe AutobiographyVic Mensa

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP