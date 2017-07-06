Getty Image

No I.D. is a man of his word. As the producer of Jay-Z’s latest album revealed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, 4:44 is getting ready to receive an upgrade thanks to three additional bonus tracks. If you were paying attention to the pre-release trailers, you’ve actually heard bits of two of them before too.

According to HipHop-N-More, the first new song is the fabled “Adnis,” a piece of which was revealed in the that initial Mahershala Ali-starring commercial. The second new song is titled “MaNyfaCedGod” — major SpongeBob meme vibes — and apparently features James Blake. You might recognize this one from the clip featuring Lupita Nyong’o. Then there’s another song which no one has heard any part of yet titled “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family.” Though we don’t know what that one’s going to sound like, it’d be a pretty good bet that you’ll catch some fresh bars from Jay’s oldest daughter somewhere in there. Maybe even his wife Beyonce too?

While Jay fans have been in an understandably celebratory mood over the last week, questions about the existence of “Adnis” in particular have dogged some of the 4:44‘s creators. Hov’s right hand man Young Guru took to Twitter recently to calm everyone’s worries. “‘Adnis’ will be on the physical copies,” he wrote. “If you guys act right I may slip a couple other songs on there…shhh don’t tell Jay.”