Jay-Z Got His Platinum Plaque For ‘4:44’ Before The Album Even Came Out

#Jay Z #Music
07.06.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Apparently a Jay-Z album is such a sure thing that we’re now holding plaque presentations before the album even drops. That sounds like a hyperbolic line Jay would use to affirm his supremacy, but it actually happened with 4:44. Jay was so confident that the combination of Tidal streams and downloads from his Sprint deal would push him past the million mark that he had a plaque made and took a photo with RIAA CEO Cary Sherman a whole week ago, well before the album’s June 30th release.

As much as people loved 4:44, some were a bit skeptical about how the album could be certified platinum at 10 AM after a long holiday weekend. Variety reported that yesterday’s early morning press release announcing the million mark didn’t contain any specifics on how many sales, streams, or downloads 4:44 did, but the outlet did contend that the Sprint downloads alone got the album to platinum.

Perhaps after the success of Magna Carta Holy Grail in 2013, which achieved platinum status in 72 hours thanks to Samsung purchasing a million downloads, Jay was confident that he had the mechanisms in place to get 4:44 to platinum in no time. MHCG had the RIAA reshift their rules, allowing digital albums to be considered platinum on their release date. Now with 4:44, the RIAA is apparently hitting him up early. What’s better than one instant platinum album? Two.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z#Music
TAGS4:44Jay ZMagna Carta Holy GrailMusicrealtalkRIAA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 week ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP