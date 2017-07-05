Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Already Went Platinum And It’s Barely Been A Week

Deputy Music Editor
07.05.17

Well that didn’t take very long! Less than a week after debuting his 13th solo album 4:44, Jay-Z already has a brand new platinum record to hang on his wall. According to the RIAA, it took just five days for Hov to sell more than a million copies of his latest, soul-baring album. “Props to Jay, he’s done it again! RIAA Chairman and CEO Cary Sherman said. “Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career.”

While the numbers haven’t yet been revealed, the success of 4:44 might have a lot to do with his recent partnership with Sprint. “Jay Z is a global icon, and we’re giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album 4:44,” Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said in a statement announcing the deal. This echoes the release of the album just previous to 4:44, Magna Carta Holy Grail, which found Jay partnering with Samsung that gave the record away as free digital download via a special app. Though the move was decried by many at the time, you couldn’t argue with the results. It’s exceedingly rare to go platinum right out of the gate.

Jay’s trophy room at home must be getting pretty full at this point. 4:44 becomes his 13th solo platinum album, which is more than any other hip hop artist in the history of RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Program. He’s got another four million-plus sales plaques thanks to collaborations with Kanye West, Linkin Park, and R. Kelly as well.

