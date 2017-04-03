Did Drake Invent The Late Night Surprise Album Drop?

A Toronto Rapper Not Named Drake Won Canada’s Top Prize For Rap Music

#Drake
Contributing Writer
04.03.17

• won best rap album of the year at the Junos tonight. Something that means a lot for me being from Toronto and also repping Canada. My drive to push the culture would be nothing if my mom wasn't putting me on to the legend and someone I can call a mentor @kardinalo, Jelleestone, Michie Mee, Maestro, Point Blank, Main Source, Adam Bomb the list goes on man this shit is in my blood. Shoutout JB and GCP too. This means a lot to me but like I said this evening the Canadian radio is gonna have to stop bullshitting and start playing our own on our radio so these kids don't feel the need to leave to the states in order to make it or get heard. That's going to be one of my goals this year to make sure that happens. And also @thejunoawards while you guys enjoy all the hip hop in the world at your after parties, next year you gotta have this category filmed on television. Love 🌸🌺💐 PS love to Drake, Belly, Tory & Tasha. You all inspire me I share this with you guys who deserve it more than I do.

A post shared by Jazz Cartier (@jacuzzilafleur) on

Seeing Drake’s name nominated in the same category as you at a Canadian music awards show has to be the same as seeing Adele competing against you anywhere else. But Toronto’s Jazz Cartier went up against the 6 God at the Juno Awards and came away with their award for the best rap album of the year.

Cartier’s Hotel Paranoia beat out Drake’s Views (as well as albums by Tory Lanez, Belly and Tasha The Amazon) to win Rap Recording of the Year at the annual awards ceremony celebrating Canadian artists. During his speech and later on Instagram, Cartier used his time to advocate for greater celebration of homegrown rap artists on Canadian radio and at the awards themselves.

“The Canadian radio is gonna have to stop bullsh*tting and start playing our own on our radio so these kids don’t feel the need to leave to the states in order to make it or get heard,” he wrote. “That’s going to be one of my goals this year to make sure that happens. And also @thejunoawards while you guys enjoy all the hip hop in the world at your after parties, next year you gotta have this category filmed on television.”

The big winners during the televised part of the ceremony were The Tragically Hip— who were honored with Group of the Year — and Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker which won Album of the Year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakehotel paranoiaJazz Cartierjuno awards
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP