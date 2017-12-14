Jeezy, J. Cole, And Kendrick Lamar Refuse To Flinch From The Hypocrisy Of The ‘American Dream’

#J. Cole #Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop Editor
12.14.17

Getty Image

Well, that was fast. After accidentally previewing the highly anticipated “American Dream” featuring verses from J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar courtesy of a fan video from his Pressure listening party, Jeezy decided to release the official version today. Now we know what Jeezy’s verse sounds like, and it’s actually very, very good.

“My president was black, now my president is wack,” he spits, “I’m never goin’ broke, what’s American than that?” Jeezy’s always had a gift for summing up complex issues and emotions with simple, straightforward storytelling and wordplay, and that skill is on full display here. It also makes a good counterbalance to the more elaborate verses issued by his younger co-stars, proving that although his buzz has died down some in recent years, Jeezy can still hang with the best of MCs when called upon to do so.

The improved quality provided by having the real song highlights just how intricate Cole and Kendrick’s verses really are, allowing the punchlines to land with as much impact as you can bet the two rappers intended. “American Dream” is a poignant look at the two Americas that exist in modern society. Which one you belong to often belongs to factors out of your control, like the color of your skin. Jeezy, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar refuse to flinch from that reality.

Pressure is set to release Friday, December 15.

Around The Web

TOPICS#J. Cole#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSJ. COLEJEEZYKendrick Lamar

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 hours ago
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 3 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 4 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 4 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 4 hours ago 2 Comments
What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP