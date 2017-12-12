Snippet of the new Jeezy x Kendrick Lamar x J. Cole song dropping Friday pic.twitter.com/WjWEUEsPp2 — Rap Favorites (@RapFavPosts) December 12, 2017

A group of lucky fans at Jeezy‘s listening party Monday night got a special treat. They got to be the first to hear the much-anticipated track featuring both Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole early.

Fortunately, in the era of camera phones and social media, those of us who weren’t so fortunate to be in attendance get to listen to “American Dream” from Jeezy’s new album Pressure before its release this Friday. The video above contains both of the verses, minus Jeezy’s, which sets up an intriguing mystery about what the original trap rapper’s verse will sound like.

From the preview, it appears both verses are full of political commentary and double-time rhyming over a hard-hitting beat, with Kendrick flipping a number of different flows and J. Cole addressing poverty and the illicit drug trade that often stems from it.

Fans of the two rappers have long clamored for a joint album from them, but according to Top Dawg Entertainment boss Punch, such a project will probably never actually come out, so this makes for a nice consolation prize for the time being.

However, they do have a habit of popping up at each other’s shows and share a number of mutual contacts in contemporaries like Wale and Chance The Rapper, so it’s not like we won’t get plenty of opportunities to hear them split mic duties in the future. Showing up together in an unexpected place like Jeezy’s upcoming album is just icing on the cake.