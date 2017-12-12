Jeezy Previews J. Cole And Kendrick’s Rapid-Fire Verses From His Upcoming Album ‘Pressure’

#J. Cole #Kendrick Lamar
12.12.17 1 hour ago

A group of lucky fans at Jeezy‘s listening party Monday night got a special treat. They got to be the first to hear the much-anticipated track featuring both Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole early.

Fortunately, in the era of camera phones and social media, those of us who weren’t so fortunate to be in attendance get to listen to “American Dream” from Jeezy’s new album Pressure before its release this Friday. The video above contains both of the verses, minus Jeezy’s, which sets up an intriguing mystery about what the original trap rapper’s verse will sound like.

From the preview, it appears both verses are full of political commentary and double-time rhyming over a hard-hitting beat, with Kendrick flipping a number of different flows and J. Cole addressing poverty and the illicit drug trade that often stems from it.

Fans of the two rappers have long clamored for a joint album from them, but according to Top Dawg Entertainment boss Punch, such a project will probably never actually come out, so this makes for a nice consolation prize for the time being.

However, they do have a habit of popping up at each other’s shows and share a number of mutual contacts in contemporaries like Wale and Chance The Rapper, so it’s not like we won’t get plenty of opportunities to hear them split mic duties in the future. Showing up together in an unexpected place like Jeezy’s upcoming album is just icing on the cake.

Around The Web

TOPICS#J. Cole#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSAmerican DreamJ. COLEJEEZYKendrick LamarPressure

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 14 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 16 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 18 hours ago 24 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 4 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP