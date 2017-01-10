Jeezy is the Nate Silver of the rap game. In a new video from Genius,the rapper breaks down the creation of his iconic Barack Obama toast “My President.” In the video the Thug Motivation rapper reveals that he made the song four months before POTUS was first elected.

“When I wrote the song, he didn’t win until four months later. It was kinda spoken into existence,” he said. “There’s this guy who could possibly be our president and he’s black like us. Not to say that that’s the reason we’re voting for him, but it’s like damn, he made it this far. We gotta celebrate this.”

Jeezy explained the celebratory feeling he encountered after President Obama won.

“When he won, I had my blue Lambo,” he said. “I let my doors up…blasting “My President Is Black” and even white people black people were like [screams] ‘Jeezy, we did it!’ like we won together.”

Jeezy also didn’t hold back when he was asked to break down his negative lines about former president George W. Bush.

“I feel like he robbed us all, man,” he said. “Bush came in, him and his family and they basically put the deficit worse than it was and they went to war for their oil… We had a problem in Florida with the polls, you know what I mean he was cheating.”

Check out the whole video up top courtesy of Genius.