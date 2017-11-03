Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Kimmel Live is in the midst of a week of guest hosts while Jimmy himself is home taking care of his son, the latest host none other than mother! star Jennifer Lawrence. She did a great job with the classic “talking to people on the street” bit, but when it came to her interview with one of her idols Kim Kardashain West, she took more of an Eric Andre approach and immediately jumped into some touchy questions.

“Do you think it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks just like you?” Lawrence asks as Kardashian West turns and looks into the audience, visibly uncomfortable, before saying, “I thought this was going to be fun.”

While the whole interview is cringeworthy in the best way imaginable, they eventually get into the lightning round of questions, which required Kardashian West to give an answer without much thought. This saw her telling a story of finding out she was being cheated on and Lawrence asking questions about her husband like “What is the weirdest thing Kanye does?” (“he falls asleep anywhere“), “Do you guys have normal couple things where you argue who to hire to take the garbage out every day?” (“we watch Family Feud every night before we fall asleep”) and “Has Kanye ever written songs about you that we don’t know about?” (an unreleased track titled “Awesome”).

All of these questions yielded an uncomfortable second of thought, then pretty revealing answers. Check out the lengthy full interview above, with the lightning round starting around the eleven-minute mark. In other news, when asked about Halloween, Kardashian West noted that her children North and Saint dressed up as Axl Rose and Slash for Halloween, which is pretty awesome.