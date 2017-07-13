J. Lo’s Sizzling Thong Bikini Instagram Sends A Subtle Message

Missing Miami…⛱🏝☀️👄 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

J. Lo has been in the habit of throwing the internet into a fit over her extremely good-looking self. A certain “empowerment” selfie last year had everyone spiraling, and her recent reemergence later in the holiday season with Drake on a couch looked pretty cozy and serious. It wasn’t though, and now Jennifer has a new boo, the baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Today’s throwback pic on Instagram has everything to do with a city she was just spending time in with her new man. J.Lo has been down in Miami with her baseball-playing boyfriend, who was in the MLB All Star Game down there.