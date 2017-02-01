Jeremih Teases His Next Big Single With Chris Brown And Big Sean

R&B - The Only Uniquely American Genre

Get ready for Jeremih’s next big single to make it’s mark on radio soon. The singer teased out his upcoming single titled “I Think of You,” which features fellow heavyweights Chris Brown and Big Sean in the guest slots. The clip is brief but it gives a clear feel of what to expect: a dancefloor driven groove that both singers should dominate and Sean Don can cap off.

“I Think of You” will be released in full on Friday, February 3 and is the first single from the singer’s forthcoming project releasing sometime in 2017. It follows the late December surprise project Merry Christmas Lil Mama, his collab project with Chance The Rapper, and will be the proper follow-up to his third album, Late Nights, which released via Def Jam in 2015. The expectations are high since mostly every single he’s released since 2014 – “Don’t Tell ‘Em” with west coaster YG, “Planez, featuring J. Cole, and “Oui” — all performed well on radio and the charts. In fact, Jeremih’s notched a remarkable nine straight singles that have been certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum by the RIAA since 2009 and it’s a streak that’s likely not to end anytime soon.

Listen to the quick tease of “I Think of You” below and expect the full track to premiere on Friday.

