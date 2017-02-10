Jeremih’s Response To Those Stunt Double Rumors Is A World-Class Dodge

Getty Image

Jeremih’s songs prove him to be a master of double-speak. The man can ride a pun or metaphor for all it’s worth. He crafted an entire song around the spelling of the French word for “yes.” So when someone finally got around to asking him about the rumor that he used a stunt double at a performance in Houston in December ,the double-speak dodge they got should be expected.

In an interview with Complex covering his upcoming album Later That Night, the talk turned to his tumultuous tour with PartyNextDoor and that wild story that Jeremih might have been MF Doom-ing an entire H-town crowd. Jeremih and his publicist bristled at the question and he managed to answer without confirming that it was him performing.

“And what happened during that Houston date? There were rumors that you used a stunt double.

[Jeremih’s publicist interjects. A pause.] I was there in Houston, just to answer that question.”

“I was there” and “I performed” are two different things, and Jeremih seems to know it. But, leaving the rumor mill behind, Jeremih is working on the last album of his long-running and excellent Late Nights trilogy. Even given the strength of his two previous albums, Jeremih thinks his next release will be his best yet.

“I feel like Mike when he was in North Carolina–I’m finna go to the Bulls right now,” he said. “You know, I don’t feel like I’ve played on the Bulls yet–really showcased what I’m capable of. I think it’s gonna be a great year.”

While Later That Night doesn’t have a release date yet — this is still Jeremih, after all — the singer said he plans to have it out sometime this year.

“Right now, I don’t want to rush nothin, I’m not trying to force nothin,” he said. “I’m a firm believer in timing. I don’t want to waste time, either, but I feel like I might as well just give it to my fans—they deserve it the most—this year for sure.”

Read the rest of the interview over at Complex.