YouTube

Jerry Rice broke the hearts of Black Twitter last year when he came out as an “All Lives Matter” guy in his criticism of Colin Kaepernick’s protest of the national anthem. The legendary 49er later changed his tune and apologized for the tweet while also supporting Kaep for “bringing awareness for injustice.” And now Rice is digging a hole for himself again.

The Hall of Famer is getting all sorts of heat for a Popeyes commercial entitled, “Popeyes Wingovations with Jerry Rice.” In the ludicrous ad, Rice wears the “Taste Mask,” a football helmet with a spinning fried chicken attached for “360 degrees of pure wing rotation for handsfree wing eating.” My goodness.