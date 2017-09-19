Jhene Aiko has released the moody trailer for her upcoming short film, Trip, via her Twitter, prompting speculations of new music from the “While We’re Young” singer. Trip was written by Jhene Aiko and Tracy Oliver, and will feature original poetry by Jhene herself.

Trip will be Aiko’s latest foray into the world of filmmaking; she previously worked with her boyfriend, rapper Big Sean, on a short film to promote their joint EP, Twenty88, entitled Out Of Love.

The singer has been laying low of late, with her last release, “Maniac,” detailing her struggles with bipolar disorder with a striking music video that found Jhene acting out her inner struggles as a patient in a mental asylum.

Jhene’s videos have always had intriguing storylines and concepts born of her interest in exploring different sides of her personality and how people’s internal issues can affect their interpersonal relationships, so expect Trip to interrogate the same sort of ideas.

Although the short trailer clip doesn’t reveal much about the story, we do see that Jhene will be playing a character named Penny, and will have a decision to make. While the overall vibe of the trailer is very peaceful, given the R&B star’s love for dark visuals that play on taboos and violent fantasy, anything could happen.