Jim Jones Ends His Jay Z Beef With A Visit To Roc Nation’s Offices

One of the most entertaining beefs in rap history has finally come to an end after over a decade of tension. In the early and mid-aughts Dipset went back and forth with Jay Z about, I don’t even remember anymore. Charli Baltimore? A parking space? Dame making executive decisions without consulting Jay? Whatever it was, it was funny as hell and still ongoing, albeit one-sided, as of two years ago. Cam’ron and Jim Jones dissed Jay over the “Victory” beat on Hot 97. But that was then and this is now. Everyone’s grown, and some need opportunities more than others.

Jim Jones shocked fans on Tuesday by revealing he has ended his beef with Jay Z. “What if I told you I was in the Roc Nation office? How would you feel about that? You think I was lying?” The “We Fly High'” rapper teased from inside Jay Z’s company before recording the Roc Nation plane logo. “That’s clear enough for you? Talk to me. Let me know your sentiments, ya heard?” 2017 me doesn’t have any feelings to share because the care factor is too low to register a response. But 2005 me is definitely screaming.

The 40-year-old rapper also took a picture sitting on Roc Nation executive Lenny Santiago’s famous gold couch for good measure. Now does his mean Jim is working on new music that will be distributed by Roc Nation? Is he looking for management to get him on something other than Love and Hip Hop? Guess we’ll know in the future.