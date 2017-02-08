Getty Image

It looks like Jim Jones was only testing the waters of public perception a few weeks ago when Capo shared a video clip of himself strolling through the Roc Nation offices. In hindsight, the video was only a precursor to what the future as Jones has signed a new management deal with the Roc, the company owned by his longtime rival Jay Z.

The news made its way to the internet on Tuesday night after Jones and Roc Nation executive Vic Medina shared photos showing Capo signing paperwork. “It’s a done deal… Jim Jones/Roc Nation. #rocnation #vamplife,” wrote Medina in his Instagram caption.

The move’s definitely a shocker considering the history between Jones and Jay Z dating back to the days when The Diplomats were signed to Roc-A-Fella Records. When the company split, artists were left to choose sides and, when Jones, Cam’ron and the rest of Dipset sided with Dame Dash instead of Hov — because Harlem sticks together, the lines were drawn. Jay even went so far as record his “Brooklyn High” diss record targeted at Jones and company, one of the few times where Jigga ever acknowledged his adversaries. Tensions have long died down, especially since Jay’s now a mogul and more focused on the bottom line of his companies than bars and beefs. But, as recently as two years ago, Jones was still sending shots Jay’s way on records.

But that was then and this is now. With his relationship with Cam having soured over the years, maybe Capo figured it was time to bury the hatchet for the better of his own career as a reality show star. “The fact that we can move past the BS is a testimony [to] how much we have grown,” Jones told Billboard of the signing.

It’s obviously a good sign of growth and maturity for both parties. But it’s definitely going to be weird if Jimmy gets a Roc chain and starts throwing the diamond up publicly.

