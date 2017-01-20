Getty Image

Go ahead and add Joey BadA$$’s name to the list of artists who passed on requests from Donald Trump’s team to perform on behalf on the newly-elected President.

After the release of BadA$$’s new song “Land of the Free” in the wee hours of Friday morning, Cinematic Group founder Jonny Shipes revealed the request via Twitter. “Fun fact @realDonaldTrump asked Joey to perform at his inauguration #Curve go that way,” he wrote.

Fun fact @realDonaldTrump asked Joey to perform at his inauguration #Curve go that way 👉🏻👉🏼👉🏽👉🏾👉🏿 https://t.co/TvteakIwzZ — jonnyshipes (@jonnyshipes) January 20, 2017

The fact that the Pro Era rapper was even on the list makes it that much more odd that Kanye West wasn’t considered at all by Team Trump. Sure, BadA$$ is relevant in the highly conscious music world but it’s hard to imagine Trump and members of his Cabinet having “Devastated” on their list of most played songs on Spotify. If Kanye wasn’t “typically and traditionally American” enough to be invited, how is a 22-year-old indie kid from Brooklyn more fitting for the occasion? Back when the they met at Trump Tower a few weeks back, Trump said he and Kanye had “been friends for a long time” and the brother angered a portion of his large fanbase when he started openly showing support for the businessman turned POTUS. Is this the type of bamboozling T.I. tried to warn other entertainers about?

If BadA$$ was on the list before, odds are he may not be considered for future events after he included the line “Donald Trump is not equipped to take this country over” in “Land of the Free,” although it’s unlikely he’d be too worried about it either.