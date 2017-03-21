Meryl Streep Has No Plans Of Backing Down On Trump

Joey Badass Is Reportedly Being Sued For $1.5 Million For Assaulting A Donald Trump Impersonator

03.21.17 49 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Donald Trump elicits a wide variety of responses in people. The people who love him, really seem to love him. The people who don’t, really, really don’t. You can put Joey Badass in the latter camp. Late last year, in September, the rapper was performing at an event when he was joined onstage by an actor portraying Hillary Clinton, and another actor, Philip Wilburn portraying Trump. Badass apparently didn’t mind the presence of Clinton, but as soon as he saw Wilburn he threw up a pair of middle fingers and shoved him off the stage, while someone else ripped off his wig. The actor went head first off the stage and disappeared into the crowd.

Fast forward a few months, and according to TMZ, Wilburn is suing Badass to the tune of $1.5 million. The actor, who has logged appearances on multiple late-night programs like Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live! is purported to have shelled out $1,000 for hospital bills because of the fall, with another potential $25,000 to come because of surgery. He’s also claiming that he’s lost somewhere in the realm of $50,000 because of his injuries and inability to perform.

Badass’ camp has yet to comment on the lawsuit. You can watch the video of the incident that sparked this whole thing above.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpJOEY BADA$$
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP