Trump Plays The Victim

Joey Badass Screams ‘F**k Donald Trump’ On His New Single ‘Rockabye Baby’ With ScHoolboy Q

Real Talk Editor
03.30.17

Next week, after a two year long wait, Joey Badass will finally release his second album All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$. We were already pretty excited to wrap our ears around Joey’s latest project, but our anticipation was cranked through the roof after we heard this fire new track that he dropped today. Titled “Rockabye Baby,” the song goes is a certified banger that gets a major assist from ScHoolboy Q.

Badass taps into his socially conscious side on the track, taking aim at the President and calling on others to join him in echoing YG’s famous refrain, if they can stomach it. “If you ’bout this revolution, please stand up / We ain’t got no one to trust / Time is running up, feel the burn in my gut / And if you got the guts, scream, ‘F**k Donald Trump’”

Yesterday, Joey took to Instagram to unveil his next record’s official artwork. “Shoutout to @tonywhlgn for designing and Gari Askew for shooting,” he wrote.

All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ drops on April 7. Check out the full track list below.

1. “Good Morning Amerikkka”
2. “For My People”
3. “Temptation”
4. “Land of the Free”
5. “Devastated”
6. “Y U Don’t Love Me?”
7. “Rockabye” Feat. ScHoolboy Q
8. “Ring The Alarm” Feat. Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution and Meechy Darko
9. “Super Predator” Feat. Styles P
10. “Babylon” Feat. Chronixx
11. “Legendary” Feat. J. Cole
12. “Amerikkkan Idol”

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpJOEY BADA$$ScHoolboy Q
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP