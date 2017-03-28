Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Joey Badass Murders This Freestyle Over Miguel and J. Cole’s ‘All I Want Is You’

Real Talk Editor
03.28.17

Next week, on April 7, Joey Badass is going to drop his highly anticipated second studio album All-Amerikkkan Badass. To help promote the new record, the New York rapper has been making the media rounds, and recently sat down for a chat with the Power 106 radio station in Los Angeles. During the interview, Joey was asked to drop some bars over Miguel’s song “All I Want Is You” featuring J. Cole and was only too willing to oblige. “Okay, I can f**k with this,” Badass says as soon as the beat drops.

It’s pretty evident from his early song stumbles that Joey is going completely off the dome. As soon as he finds his footing however, he comes with bars, like about his efforts to reward his mother. “Got the vision and the plan that keep growing stronger / That’s on my momma / She still be thinking about that diploma / That I never got so I made her a business owner.”

This is the second high-profile freestyle that Joey has dropped recently. Last week, he was a guest on a different show on Power 106 where he rapped over the instrumental to Future’s song “Mask Off.”

Check out Joey’s freestyle above and the Miguel and J. Cole original version of “All I Want Is You,” below.

