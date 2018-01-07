Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kanye West has never been one to act like he’s too big to pay homage or reach out to new artists. From Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole to Lil Uzi Vert and Migos, he’s always shown love and been down to collaborate with up and comers who are making noise. That’s why it’s little surprise that Kanye showed Joey Bada$$ some love, as Joey recently divulged in a lengthy Instagram Live session. Joey is one of the most prominent artists out who represents traditionalist hip-hop sensibilites, with lyrically dense, commentary infused music such as his All-Amerikkkan Badass album.

What is a bit surprising is the nature of Kanye’s conversation with Joey. He said that Kanye walked up to him at the 2016 Coachella music festival and told him he inspired Kanye to create “Real Friends,” one of the standout cuts from Kanye’s The Life Of Pablo album. “I honestly couldn’t even believe he was saying that s*it,” Joey said. It’s unclear how Joey inspired the record, but we’re glad he did. The introspective song was a welcome return to “the old Kanye” for many.

Joey didn’t divulge much more from their conversation, but did jokingly admit, “the only thing I was thinking in my head was, ‘n****, why the f*ck you ain’t put me on that s*it? I could use the clout.’” Seems like he’s doing just fine as is, especially since he’s recorded “music for the next five years” as he noted in the live session.