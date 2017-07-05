Joey Badass Continues His 2017 Winning Streak By Dropping Three New Songs

07.05.17 1 min ago

Joey Badass isn’t done putting out new music in 2017. Fresh off the April release of his sophomore album, All-Amerikkkan Badass, the Brooklyn MC announced on Instagram that he was dropping three new tracks.

The songs — “Too Lit,” “500 Benz,” and “Love Is Only A Feeling” — were all produced by frequent collaborator Statik Selektah, who paired the rapper’s fluctuating flow with laid back , jazzy beats. In “Too Lit” and “500 Benz,” Joey Bada$$ skillfully documents what his life is like now that he’s reached a certain level of success. In “Love Is Only A Feeling,” the precocious rapper drops the bravado, if only for a little bit, to get sentimental.

The new track couldn’t have come at a better time. Joey Bada$$ will join the rest of the ProEra crew for Friday’s already sold out Steez Festival, a star-studded tribute show for their fellow rapper Capital Steez, who tragically committed suicide three years ago. He’ll also be joining rapper Logic on his upcoming Everybody tour, and will be performing at this year’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Needless to say, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to tread audiences to his new music.

The three tracks will be also be available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify at midnight. Until then, you can listen to them below:

