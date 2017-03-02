After more than two years of waiting, we finally appear to be on the verge of receiving a new album from Joey Badass. The B4.DA.$$ took to Twitter today, not only to reveal the title of his next record, All-Amerikkkan Badass — perhaps a slight homage to Ice Cube’s 1990 masterpiece Amerikkka’s Most Wanted — but also the release date, April 7. Badass made the announcement through a 30-second clip that had significant shades of Beyoncé’s Lemonade visual, right down to the swinging baseball bat.

ALL – AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ available everywhere 4/7/17 🇺🇸🇺🇸💰💰 — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 2, 2017

Badass made headlines recently when during an interview with Genius he declared that he was a better rapper than Tupac Shakur. “I already know I’m a better rapper than Tupac is, that’s just facts,” Badass said. “One on one battle, I’ll flame Pac.”

The subsequent uproar caused him to take to social media and try and walk back some of his claims. “When I said I was better than PAC (my favorite rapper of all time) I was refering to rap skill. Bar for bar. Not accolades or influence,” he wrote on Twitter. “And I back myself 1000 times to that fact… media like twisting up the words but that’s I meant when I said it for all you butt hurt bozos.”

When I said I was better than PAC (my favorite rapper of all time) I was refering to rap skill. Bar for bar. Not accolades or influence. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 1, 2017

And I back myself 1000 times to that fact… media like twisting up the words but that's I meant when I said it for all you butt hurt bozos — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 1, 2017

Being said that I'll leave any further addressing to the #BadassDefenseSquad — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 1, 2017

It’s a bold statement to compare yourself to one of the greatest MCs of all-time, but he certainly has the chance to put his money where his mouth is on All-Amerikkkan Badass.