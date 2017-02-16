Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Joey Bada$$ Adds A Bounce To His Rhymes For New Track, ‘Victory’

Joey BadA$$ is back with a bounce in his step and verses on his new track titled “Victory.” Produced by Pro Era’s Produced by Kirk Knight and Adam Pallin, the song is part of the NBA and Mountain Dew’s The Courtside Project, which plays off the close cultural relationship between music and hoops. Joey manages to navigate the corporate sponsorship and sports aspects with ease by kicking off his verse in the appropriate fashion, rapping “First things first, uh, shoutout to the sponsors, Everything I do I do it big, I’m a monster, The kid from West Brooklyn, came with the thunder, Every day another triple-double entendre.”

The young Brooklyn MC will travel to New Orleans to take part in NBA All-Star Weekend where he will perform the song live for the first time and premiere an accompanying visual for the cut as well. “I’m excited to be a part of The Courtside Project,” Joey told Billboard. “It’s the fusion of several different worlds — from basketball to music, style and art — that are not all separate streams anymore, they are interconnected. I always want to encourage the youth to be themselves and pursue their dreams, whether those are hoop dreams, Grammy dreams or PhD dreams.”

