Getty Image

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s relationship continues to be a beacon of light guiding us off of a sea of celebrity gossip and Twitter beef. The latest example? Legend is very publicly backing his wife’s decision to go into her struggles with postpartum depression in detail.

After Teigen wrote an essay for Glamour detailing her fight with the condition after her daughter Luna was born, Legend spoke to People and said that he was “glad she wrote about it.”

“[Men] don’t know internally what [postpartum depression] feels like,” he told the lifestyle mag. “You should read about it and understand what it is and really just be there to help. You need to be present and you need to be compassionate. And we’re all learning and trying to figure it out as we go. At least do that and try to figure it out together.”

The La La Land star also told the magazine that the move — that’s no doubt going to lead to thousands of “#Goals” posts on social media — is merely his duty as a husband.

“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her,” he said. “I feel like that’s the least I could do.”

Read the rest of the interview at People.