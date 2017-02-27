John Legend’s role in the much-debated Oscar favorite La La Land is one of the best parts of the film. Though he doesn’t perform the cast ensemble opener “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” in the movie, he performed both that song and “City Of Stars” tonight, as they’re both up for Best Original Song. La La Land was a clear Oscar favorite tonight, and despite accusations of whitewashing jazz from a host of critics, Legend’s role in the film does belie some of that a bit.

Surrounded by a host of dancers — who even soar into the sky to float at one point — Legend effortlessly melded both songs into a fantastically moving medley, and despite the fact that he doesn’t perform either of them in the movie, he undoubtedly makes them his own. Even for haters of the movie, this performance was a spectacular feat.