Today marks the 40th birthday of one, Kanye Omari West. All over social media, people have been sending Yeezy their best wishes — though, since he deleted both his Instagram and his Twitter account, I wouldn’t count on him actually seeing any of them — including his wife Kim Kardashian, who wrote on her website, “I know you’re not on social media anymore, so you’re not going to see it anyway — and I’m going to be with you to tell you! But if I don’t post it, then all the stories will start so…I love you so much! Happy Birthday.”

John Mayer, who collaborated with Kanye on the Graduation track “Bittersweet Poetry” back in the day took to Instagram to congratulate Yeezy on his 40th, but also to share a pretty amazing story that gets to the heart of who the rapper really is. “Years ago, while we were both in the studio together, he stood in front of me and performed a song he had just finished writing,” Mayer began.

“He rapped the whole thing while playing the instrumental track on a laptop he had clutched in his arm. He was way too excited about what he had created to have the patience to concern himself with any disclaimers or false humility. It was just ‘listen to what I did. He knew he had one, in an ongoing streak of tracks that got better with each one he finished. I remember taking in both how incredible the track was, and how big a force he was. A guy and some laptop speakers hitting you like a laser beam. The track was ‘Gold Digger.'”

He then made an interesting comparison between Kanye and that beloved web-slinger Spiderman. “He was given the gift. He interacts with it like those scenes in Spider-Man where Peter Parker first discovers he can shoot webs. It’s exciting and intoxicating and yah, maybe there would be some extra webs around stuff that didn’t need it. You’d do it too.”

You can read Mayer’s full note above.