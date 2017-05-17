Why Chance The Rapper Is Actually A Hero

05.17.17 16 mins ago

Chance the Rapper’s meteoric rise has been on his terms. The Chicago rapper has made no qualms about his beliefs, whether it be as a Christian, or working independently without a label. In turn, it has made him one of the more sought after artists in the world, with three Grammy wins to his name and plenty of success.

To counter that, Jordan Peele has his own hold on 2017, shifting the narrative from his work as a comedian who starred in the noted sketch comedy show Key & Peele, to a director who created one of the year’s best films with the horror film Get Out. They have both created incredible work on unconventional terms, so their pairing for Teen Vogue‘s music issue is a natural one. Peele and Chance had a sit down, mostly to discuss the 24-year-old rapper’s success and beliefs.

“When I was working on Coloring Book, I knew that I wanted it to be a beacon for independent artists and music makers with their own agenda,” Chance told Peele. “I realized there was a lot of work that would go hand in hand with it. That’s what kind of led me to become more involved in the schools and in my church. It’s cool to say things, but if you can do it, [that] makes it real.”

The lengthy interview broaches subjects such as Chance’s thoughts on being labeled a “Christian” rapper, working with his idol in Kanye West, and dealing with the “age of instant information.” Chance counters the “Christian” tag with a simple punch, “I hate labels.”

