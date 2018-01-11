Even with just an EP and a handful of singles to her name, 20-year-old UK singer Jorja Smith had a big 2017: She had a couple guest spots on Drake’s More Life and even caught Kevin Durant’s eye. She’s starting off 2018 by making some noise, too: She just shared an emotional new single, a piano ballad called “Let Me Down” that features Stormzy.
Smith says the song is “about meaning very little to someone, but being okay with that, even though it hurts,” and added that she thinks the track would be suitable for a specific type of James Bond scene:
“A dream of mine is to write a Bond theme tune. When I am writing music I sometimes envision a video playing along side. ‘Let Me Down’ sounded quite Bond-y and when I was listening to it I imagined it being played in a Bond film but during a scene when James Bond has gone down into an underground, dimly lit, secret bar and he approaches the Bond girl who is sitting at the bar looking very guilty because she’s done something bad and let him down.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With