Even with just an EP and a handful of singles to her name, 20-year-old UK singer Jorja Smith had a big 2017: She had a couple guest spots on Drake’s More Life and even caught Kevin Durant’s eye. She’s starting off 2018 by making some noise, too: She just shared an emotional new single, a piano ballad called “Let Me Down” that features Stormzy.

Smith says the song is “about meaning very little to someone, but being okay with that, even though it hurts,” and added that she thinks the track would be suitable for a specific type of James Bond scene: