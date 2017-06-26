Getty Image

Leave it to Justin Bieber to deliver the sweetest, most touching and Canadian tribute of the day.

The Canadian singer took to his Instagram page on Monday afternoon and wrote a simple, yet adorable message for another Canadian born star, Drake. “More than a rapper, a culture shifter and legend.. best of our generation,” Bieber wrote. The note comes hours before Drake hosts the NBA Awards show on TNT.

More than a rapper, a culture shifter and legend.. best of our generation A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Though the two have not collaborated since 2012’s “Right Here“, Drake and Bieber’s names have crossed paths on more than a few occasions. Both of them appear on DJ Khaled’s Grateful album and along with The Weeknd, they are amongst pop music’s biggest names.

Kudos for Drake from his peers have come in swiftly over the last few weeks. Jay-Z mentioned the OVO leader during his epic tweet storm in honor of being inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Even when he told people back in May that he was taking a break, it still hasn’t stopped him from releasing a new single in a collaboration with Louis Vuitton as well as “No Complaints” with Metro Boomin and Offset.

As for Bieber, its probably the first piece of good news he’s had in weeks. He was involved in controversy following Spotify’s cringe-worthy ad declaring him a “Latin King” following his appearance on “Despacito” as well as his live-performance of the single in which he openly mocked the Spanish lyrics.

Still, game recognizes game. It’s clear that both Bieber and Drake are going to own the summer in their own respective ways and for Bieber to see Drake as the best of their generation, it’s a nice gesture.