Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

K Camp is one of those artists that quietly delivers quality content so consistently, he can be easy to forget. Not because the music isn’t good — it’s quite good, actually — but because you become so accustomed to them delivering time after time that it doesn’t really register anymore that they’re still out there killing it all the time. With a talent pool as crowded as Atlanta’s, K Camp has always stuck out with his trademark, melodic style and infectious hooks and he’s back at it with a new single “Good Problem.”

Produced by Bobby Kritical and Musik Major X, the Atlanta MC takes their instrumental and hits the track with a smooth, addictive delivery that’s ready-made for sing-alongs in the club or during drives in the car. K Camp has released a steady slew of projects since striking platinum way back in 2013 with “Money Baby” and “Cut Her Off,” including this year’s K.I.S.S. 4, and the new single has to signal that he has something new in the works. Whether it’s another mixtape, or a true followup to his debut album Only Way Is Up remains to be seen, but you can rest assured it will be jam packed with captivating and melodic bangers that will be stuck in your head for weeks to come.

“Good Problem” can be purchased at all digital retailers here.