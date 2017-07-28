K Camp Delivers A Summertime Anthem In His Trademark Melodic Style On ‘Good Problem’

Contributing Writer
07.28.17

K Camp is one of those artists that quietly delivers quality content so consistently, he can be easy to forget. Not because the music isn’t good — it’s quite good, actually — but because you become so accustomed to them delivering time after time that it doesn’t really register anymore that they’re still out there killing it all the time. With a talent pool as crowded as Atlanta’s, K Camp has always stuck out with his trademark, melodic style and infectious hooks and he’s back at it with a new single “Good Problem.”

Produced by Bobby Kritical and Musik Major X, the Atlanta MC takes their instrumental and hits the track with a smooth, addictive delivery that’s ready-made for sing-alongs in the club or during drives in the car. K Camp has released a steady slew of projects since striking platinum way back in 2013 with “Money Baby” and “Cut Her Off,” including this year’s K.I.S.S. 4, and the new single has to signal that he has something new in the works. Whether it’s another mixtape, or a true followup to his debut album Only Way Is Up remains to be seen, but you can rest assured it will be jam packed with captivating and melodic bangers that will be stuck in your head for weeks to come.

“Good Problem” can be purchased at all digital retailers here.

Around The Web

TAGSK Camp

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 3 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 4 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP