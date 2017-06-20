Getty Image

Ever since President Barack Obama left office back in January, the list of prominent politicians assembling compelling playlists of music created by African-American artists has been pretty thin. Thank the lord for Kamala Harris. To celebrate the African-American Music Month, the Senator from California, who has made a name for herself in recent weeks for her intense questioning of prominent members of the Trump administration, has put together an incredible nearly 50 song playlist cataloging the last 60 years of prominent black artists.

Leading off with “Check The Rhime” by A Tribe Called Quest, Harris’ playlist combines dozens of artists from a wide range of different genres. Both the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac make the cut. So do Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Nina Simone, Chance The Rapper, Kendrick Lamar and many more.

“Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world,” the Senator told Blavity. “Much of that soundtrack is inspired and informed by the vast contributions of African-American artists in jazz, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and beyond. No matter where you are from or what you look like, music is a bond that can bring us all together. To celebrate African-American music is to dance, sing, and even march to the rhythms that have long served as vehicles for honesty, inspiration, struggle, success and joy.”

You can listen to her playlist below.