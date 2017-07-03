Happy Sunday A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

In the tradition of family first, 2 Chainz and Kanye West spent their July 4th weekend surrounded by family on Sunday. Over what appears to be a nice Sunday dinner, the “Birthday” pair not only smiled for photos of themselves, they managed to snag an entire group family photo with North and Saint West, Kim Kardashian-West and 2 Chainz’ own formidable brood. The weekend affair was less video shoot, more two dads at a family barbecue. Instead of gaudy chalices and high-priced champagne, Kanye and Chainz were surrounded by sippy cups of orange juice and water.

As often as people have given Kanye grief for not smiling in photos, he’s been spotted in happier moods over the past month or so. There was the reunion with “Through The Wire” directors Coodie and Chike after Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in Los Angeles and even a little solo family time with Kim and the kids.

However, it hasn’t been the greatest of weeks for Kanye’s public life. First, “big brother” turned “work partner” Jay-Z sent not no subtle shots at him on “Kill Jay-Z” from 4:44: “But this ‘f*ck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural / But you ain’t a saint, this ain’t kumbaye / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*ck was he thinkin’? / “F*ck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’ / But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.” Then West, according to rumors, split from Tidal, the streaming company he bought into when it was first announced in March of 2015.

The shots, for better or worse, may be the best thing to happen to Kanye musically in quite some time. At least we know at the moment, Kanye’s happy being around people who enjoy his company.