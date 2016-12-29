There Are Levels To Kanye’s Christmas Present For Pusha T

Getty Image

Since his stint in the hospital to reportedly receive psychiatric treatment, Kanye has sort of vanished from the public spotlight. He’s sent out a few tweets, and got snapped by papparazi a few times — including to share his new year’s resolution — but besides that there’s been nothing. Still, even though Kanye’s public life seems to be on hold at the moment, his private life continues on, and Pusha T offered a brief glimpse into the holidays within the Yeezy sphere of influence.

Push took to Twitter to post his gift from Kanye this Christmas season, and clearly ‘Ye put some thought into this one. Complete with a custom, “From Kanye” gift tag, Pusha received a gold necklace with a pendant engraved with a Taurus, his zodiac sign.

Taurus, the second sign of the zodiac, is all about reward. Taurus loves the rewards of the game… thanx @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/capYdw7iC4 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) December 28, 2016

“Taurus, the second sign of the zodiac, is all about reward. Taurus loves the rewards of the game,” Push wrote in the tweet, thanking Kanye for his heartfelt gift. Of course, Pusha’s work as the president of G.O.O.D. music is part of what Ye might be rewarding him for here. And this alludes to whatever his role was may have been behind the scenes during Kanye’s tough couple months — Jay Z might not be reaching out, but odds are Pusha was there.

Despite the rough end to his 2016, Kanye seemed to be in the holiday spirit, going so far as posting a Christmas picture on Twitter with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their two children, and he even kind of busted out a smile. So here’s to hoping things are looking up for Kanye West and his 2017 is fruitful and healthy.