Kanye West has suffered a tragic loss in his life following the death of his cousin Ricky Anderson’s one-year old son. According to TMZ, Avery Anderson recently died in his sleep. There were no earlier signs of distress or illness to alert his parents that anything might be medically wrong with the young boy.

Anderson was understandably distraught. Losing a child is literally the worst thing that could happen to a parent and he poured his heart out on social media with a touching tribute post on Instagram. “Today was the worst day of my life,” he wrote. “I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man.”

In addition to his familial connection to Kanye, Anderson also works for West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. This latest personal setback obviously doesn’t bode well for Kanye as he works his way down the road of recovery following his breakdown and hospitalization late last year on his Saint Pablo Tour. Except for a shocking photo-op with Donald Trump and his most recent Yeezy fashion show in New York, West has most remained out of the public eye these last few months.

Our thoughts are certainly with him and with his family at this difficult time.