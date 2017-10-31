Getty Image

He’s back! Well, kind of. After months and months of radio silence, where we didn’t hear a damn thing, Kanye West has resurfaced, lending a guest verse to his G.O.O.D. Music protege Cyhi The Prynce’s new single “Dat Side.” Yeezy uses the bars given to him to good use as well, going after all of his haters out there, the one’s that would like to see him fall flat on his face.

Kanye goes hard right from the word jump, basically saying that the game needs him more than he needs the game. “All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on dat side / I don’t need no allies, I don’t feel the need to fraternize.” From there, he dragged all of the coat-tail riders, hitting those who’ve coasted off his fame and abilities, while highlighting the effect it’s had on his psyche.

“Moved into a neighborhood where I’m the only black guy/ People claim they praying for you, really they be preying on you / All this sh*t is weighing on you, don’t look back, they gaining on you / “‘Ye, look down, they aiming for you, all this sh*t is draining on you / And the people claim to know you, put ’em on get famous on you / Then they go and blame it on you, you just good, they can’t ignore you” / Don’t respect who came before ’em and made they lane so I / Pulled a Lambo out and then I went and got it baptized.”

The cadence he uses is very similar to the one he deployed to great effect on ScHoolboy Q’s Blank Face LP single “That Part.” Might stand to reason we might hear more of that delivery style, if, and when, Yeezy decides to drop his next full-length project on the world.

You can check out Kanye’s reappearance on Cyhi The Prynce’s new single “Dat Side” above.