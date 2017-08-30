Getty Image

Although Taylor Swift’s label insists it’s just a coincidence, the fact is that Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Reputation is currently scheduled to be released on the anniversary of the death of Kanye West’s mother, Donda West. Kanye fans might already be on the defensive since it feels a lot like “Look What You Made Me Do” is about the drama between the two, although it doesn’t seem like Kanye or Kim Kardashian really care.

Still, there’s one group of Kanye stans who have decided to take action that they hope will dampen the chart performance of Reputation and its songs: On the album’s November 10 release, a legion of Kanye fans plan to celebrate “Hey Mama” Day, where fans will repeatedly stream the Kanye song in an effort to launch the track to the top of the charts.

The idea is laid out in a post on r/Kanye on Reddit, which reads:

“Basically, Taylor Swift has released a Kanye diss track, taken shots at Kim’s Paris robbery, and has stolen Kanye’s font and cover art style for her new album Reputation. Most importantly she is planning on releasing it on the anniversary of Kanye’s mother, Donda West’s death — November 10. […] Please all share this around to get as wide a reach as possible and outstream Taylor, simultaneously showing respect for Donda and utmost support for Kanye himself.”

A Facebook event was created on August 28th, and since then, over 2,200 fans have expressed interest in participating. Rhys Halkidis, one of the Facebook event’s hosts, calculated that “Hey Mama” can be played in full 144 times over the course of 12 hours. This means that it would take 31,250 fans streaming the song on repeat for a waking day in order for “Hey Mama” to hit 4.5 million plays, which would be slightly more than the daily streams for “Look What You Made Me Do” on August 27.

However, according to data from Spoton Track, “Look What You Made Me Do” hit over 5.9 million plays on August 29, meaning it would actually take 41,134 participants to fulfill “Hey Mama” Day’s goal. That’s a lofty ambition, but the internet has certainly made less likely things happen.

Look what you made Kanye fans do, Taylor.