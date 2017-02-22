Kanye West Lyrics That Sum Up The Stages Of His Career

02.22.17 2 Comments

Kanye West may fancy himself a God, and he might be ensured a trip to heaven for making “Jesus Walks” but one artist thinks the man is a False Idol and wants everybody in Los Angeles to know it. An LA based artist named Plastic Jesus, has erected a statue of Kanye West as Jesus on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue for the incoming Oscars crowd to see in all it’s glory.

Decked out in a gold chain with a Jesus piece, and a pair of Pirate Black Yeezy 350 boosts, the statue stands on an alter that reads “False Idol” in Kanye’s trademark Old English font. Plastic Jesus is renown for the statue of an Oscar award on all fours, snorting a line of cocaine in 2015. He put together the Kanye piece in conjunction with a Las Vegas-based artist named Ginger who is responsible for the naked statues of Donald Trump that have surfaced in Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Cleveland and Los Angeles in August.

