Kanye West, Kid Cudi And Plain Pat Were Spotted In The Studio Together

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have had a rather up and down big brother/little brother relationship. Despite coming together on one another’s solo albums, a GOOD Music compilation album and more epic things, the two’s relationship frayed something serious in 2016. Cudi said some things on Twitter, Yeezy gave him less than 20 minutes on stage during last year’s Saint Pablo tour before things cooled down.

Both of the men backed away from the spotlight and now, along with Plain Pat they’ve been spotted in a Los Angeles studio together.

Kanye, Cudi & Plain Pat spotted together in LA !! 🙌🏻👀 pic.twitter.com/Iai1WWu2Ku — KTT (@KanyeToThe) July 27, 2017

While it’s not as joyous as last year’s The Life Of Pablo listening session / Yeezy Season show at Madison Square Garden, the photo of the three together should mean something. After all, there’s too much history between Pat, Kanye and Cudi. Pat’s been producer and manager to Cudi and contributed production to both Kanye’s The Life Of Pablo and Cudi’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ albums last year. Most fans immediate suspicions would be that the trio are working together on something. After all, that’s the same studio Kanye was found vibing to allegedly a top secret Migos project and has frequently popped up at in recent months. Then again, the last time Cudi and Yeezy were spotted in the studio together was last year, a week after Pablo arrived and noted West associate and designer Ibn Jasper shared a pic with the caption “TURBO GRAFX 16 Day 1.”

TURBO GRAFX 16 day 1 #PABLo #MikeDean #CUDi #PlainPat A post shared by Ibn Jasper (@ibnjasper) on Feb 29, 2016 at 1:33am PST

Whatever the case may be, it’s good to see Kanye and the little brother he’s known as one of the first signees to GOOD Music are back on decent terms. As far as new music from the two is concerned, we’ll have to wait and see.