Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Share An Absolutely Adorable Family Christmas Photo

Nothing brings families together like the holidays and that does include famous families, too. Kanye West just shared a family photo that includes wife Kim Kardashian and their adorable kids that’s almost too cute for words to describe.
In the pic, Kanye’s holding one-year-old Saint while Kim has three-year-old North cradled by her side as all four pose in front of an expansive tree. Seeing all four together in front of the Christmas tree should bring a measure of delight to fans of the couple, who’ve experienced a rather rocky end to 2016. Questions about the status of their marriage have swirled in recent weeks and they’ve both made headlines on their own as well with Kim’s Paris robbery and Kanye tour meltdown and his subsequent hospitalization. As a result, they’ve shied away from sharing their lives on social media — with Kim going completely dark — in stark contrast to the Kardashian clan’s usual M.O. and that of the World’s Most Talked About Couple.
For both, small things like sharing a family photo are a return to the normalcy — well, the uber celebrity kind – that has escaped both West and Kardashian in recent weeks. Their respective reprieves from the spotlight are much needed, but quick glimpses like the one seen above should restore fans’ hope that Kimye comes back stronger than ever in 2017.
Adorable? Not even their own kids are smiling.
Kanye is smiling.
Aight, TRA. I’ll concede on that. I’m just confused by the brother and how his family act.
Yep those are adorable.
As usual KANYE killin’ the game with his post-modern holiday art pic. It’s actually a satire of an adorable photo of people who are generally some of the most photogenic on the planet. By making the photo appear to be creepy as all hell, depressing, and out of focus he’s transcended the holiday pic game just like he’s done with hip hop and fashion. Fall in line, haters!
..and gone, I guess we only get a taste of greatness this year.