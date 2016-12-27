Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Share An Absolutely Adorable Family Christmas Photo

Nothing brings families together like the holidays and that does include famous families, too. Kanye West just shared a family photo that includes wife Kim Kardashian and their adorable kids that’s almost too cute for words to describe.

In the pic, Kanye’s holding one-year-old Saint while Kim has three-year-old North cradled by her side as all four pose in front of an expansive tree. Seeing all four together in front of the Christmas tree should bring a measure of delight to fans of the couple, who’ve experienced a rather rocky end to 2016. Questions about the status of their marriage have swirled in recent weeks and they’ve both made headlines on their own as well with Kim’s Paris robbery and Kanye tour meltdown and his subsequent hospitalization. As a result, they’ve shied away from sharing their lives on social media — with Kim going completely dark — in stark contrast to the Kardashian clan’s usual M.O. and that of the World’s Most Talked About Couple.

For both, small things like sharing a family photo are a return to the normalcy — well, the uber celebrity kind – that has escaped both West and Kardashian in recent weeks. Their respective reprieves from the spotlight are much needed, but quick glimpses like the one seen above should restore fans’ hope that Kimye comes back stronger than ever in 2017.