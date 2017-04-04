Getty Image

Never short of accomplishments, or acknowledging those accomplishments himself, Kanye West has just made history once again. His latest album, The Life Of Pablo, just became the first streaming-only album to be certified platinum by RIAA. The evolving album previously became the first streaming-only album to top the Billboard 200.

The Life Of Pablo, which was originally a Tidal exclusive, has now been streamed more than 3 billion times worldwide since its February 2016 release. It debuted in a much shorter form at West’s groundbreaking Madison Square Garden show in which he also unveiled Yeezy season 3. His accompanying tour, the Saint Pablo Tour, was eventually cancelled after a series of controversial comments and his hospitalization, but not before he praised Donald Trump during a show and even met with the then-president-elect in New York City.

Still, the wildest part of The Life Of Pablo may have been the way it reignited his feud with Taylor Swift. Swift admonished the infamous lyrics on “Famous” — “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous” — and denied his claim that she pre-approved the line. Eventually, Kim Kardashian came through withvideo proof supporting her husband in what may be the greatest case of coming through with the receipts in pop culture history.

What a wild ride. Anyway, congrats to Yeezy on another historical feat.