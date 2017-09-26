Getty Image

It’s no secret that Kanye West has been going through the ringer of late. His insurance company is suing him for canceling his Saint Pablo tour, alleging that drug use caused the breakdown that forced him to take a break and visit a hospital for rehabilitation.

He also damaged his relationship with longtime mentor and big brother figure Jay-Z with his onstage rants during the tour, and they are only now beginning to piece their brotherhood back together.

However, he’s also a huge basketball fan who’s been known to get some pickup runs in at famous courts around LA, including at Staples Center and at the UCLA practice facility.

So when Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley related to assembled reporters for the NBA’s press day, for whatever reason, Kanye really wanted to pump him up before the season starts in a couple of weeks, it should be taken as a good sign that the ‘Pablo’ rapper is getting back to using his rants for more inspirational purposes.

VIDEO: Mike Conley got one of those famous late night calls from Kanye West this summer. The phone call story is hilarious. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/zZIJfXV747 — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) September 25, 2017

12:30 at night and I was just like, “Hello.” And he was like, “Yeah, this is ‘Ye.” I kinda just kept trying to put it together. Long story short: He was just like, “Man, come out to L.A. whenever you’re out in L.A. and we’ll get together.” [He said], “I just want to let you know that I admire you. I really like what you do. I hate to see that you’re underrated.” Just going through these things like he actually watches me play. That’s what I was thinking in my head, “He knows a lot about me.” He wasn’t reading off a paper or anything. He was just like, “Man, I just think that you can be up here, and they just don’t see you like that.” I was just like, “Man, I 100 percent — I’m with you. I understand. What can we do? Help me.”

It’s good to see Kanye getting back to his old, boisterous self after his long, rocky road to recovery. Hopefully, he’ll save some of that gas for himself, and come back with more music to inspire the masses soon.