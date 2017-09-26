Kanye West Is Apparently Feeling Upbeat Enough To Give Pep Talks In The Middle Of The Night

#NBA #Kanye West
09.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s no secret that Kanye West has been going through the ringer of late. His insurance company is suing him for canceling his Saint Pablo tour, alleging that drug use caused the breakdown that forced him to take a break and visit a hospital for rehabilitation.

He also damaged his relationship with longtime mentor and big brother figure Jay-Z with his onstage rants during the tour, and they are only now beginning to piece their brotherhood back together.

However, he’s also a huge basketball fan who’s been known to get some pickup runs in at famous courts around LA, including at Staples Center and at the UCLA practice facility.

So when Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley related to assembled reporters for the NBA’s press day, for whatever reason, Kanye really wanted to pump him up before the season starts in a couple of weeks, it should be taken as a good sign that the ‘Pablo’ rapper is getting back to using his rants for more inspirational purposes.

12:30 at night and I was just like, “Hello.” And he was like, “Yeah, this is ‘Ye.” I kinda just kept trying to put it together. Long story short: He was just like, “Man, come out to L.A. whenever you’re out in L.A. and we’ll get together.”

[He said], “I just want to let you know that I admire you. I really like what you do. I hate to see that you’re underrated.” Just going through these things like he actually watches me play. That’s what I was thinking in my head, “He knows a lot about me.” He wasn’t reading off a paper or anything. He was just like, “Man, I just think that you can be up here, and they just don’t see you like that.” I was just like, “Man, I 100 percent — I’m with you. I understand. What can we do? Help me.”

It’s good to see Kanye getting back to his old, boisterous self after his long, rocky road to recovery. Hopefully, he’ll save some of that gas for himself, and come back with more music to inspire the masses soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMike Conley Jr.NBA

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP