The Kanye Song You Never Heard That Predicts His Breakdown

Kanye West’s New Year’s Resolution Is Really Sweet, You Guys

#Kanye West
12.28.16 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

There’s no other way to say it. Kanye West had a rough year. While he did have a few wins scattered throughout (“Ultra Light Beam” and this Christmas photo), the year was largely marked by lapses in judgement and problems with his own mental health. Given that, Kanye could have wished for any number of self-centered things for 2017 and be completely justified. After all, he does need to get better and we all want to see him do well. But in an uncharacteristically egoless move, West told the paparazzi that he wants to buy the world a metaphorical Coke.

When photographers approached ‘Ye while he was leaving a boxing class and asked if he wanted to take over the world in 2017, West revealed that he has grander ideas in mind.

“Nah,” he said. “I just want everybody to be happy.”

Maybe he’s hoping to use his newly forged connections with president-elect Donald Trump to help push for programs that will make everybody happy. Maybe he’ll finally release Turbo Grafx 16 and it will be amazing. Maybe these are just the words of Kanye’s clone and the real Yeezy is currently in a bunker plotting his world domination. But still, it’s a nice sentiment from someone who has said more than a few boneheaded things recently, which seems like a step in the right direction.

And isn’t that what the New Year is all about?

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGS2017Kanye WestNEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP