Nearly two weeks ago, Kanye West unveiled the fifth season of looks in his critically acclaimed Yeezy line during New York Fashion Week. Unlike West’s previous fashion shows, this event was a pretty stripped down affair. The man of the hour didn’t even make an appearance in front of the star-studded crowd. Also, unlike previous Yeezy Season reveals, West didn’t seem to reveal any kind of new music, just an old demo of the song “Bed” sung by The-Dream…or at least that’s what it appeared to be.

The Life of Pablo rapper took to his Soundcloud for the first time in months and posted the fully fleshed out, 17-minute long version of the song. Produced along with DJDS, the track, now named “Bed Yeezy Season 5 (Ft. The-Dream)” is a slow-burning, atmospheric tapestry of deep bass tones, fuzzy synth lines and The-Dream’s lithe vocals. West himself doesn’t make an appearance.

so much fun

working on the soundtrack version

of 'bed' for the #yeezy 5 show

congrats kanye & crew

big up @TheKingDream — DJDS (@DJDODGERSTADIUM) February 15, 2017

The bones of this song go back quite a long way. The-Dream originally penned it almost a decade back for Chris Brown. It was later picked up by J-Holiday and released as “Bed.” The-Dream’s version was eventually leaked on the unofficial mixtape LoveTape: The Demo’s around 2010.

You can listen to “Bed Yeezy Season 5 (Ft. The-Dream)” above.