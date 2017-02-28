Kanye West Lyrics That Sum Up The Stages Of His Career

Kanye Shares The Full 17-Minute Version Of His Yeezy Season 5 Soundtrack Featuring The-Dream

#Kanye West
corbin-headshot
Real Talk Editor
02.28.17

Nearly two weeks ago, Kanye West unveiled the fifth season of looks in his critically acclaimed Yeezy line during New York Fashion Week. Unlike West’s previous fashion shows, this event was a pretty stripped down affair. The man of the hour didn’t even make an appearance in front of the star-studded crowd. Also, unlike previous Yeezy Season reveals, West didn’t seem to reveal any kind of new music, just an old demo of the song “Bed” sung by The-Dream…or at least that’s what it appeared to be.

The Life of Pablo rapper took to his Soundcloud for the first time in months and posted the fully fleshed out, 17-minute long version of the song. Produced along with DJDS, the track, now named “Bed Yeezy Season 5 (Ft. The-Dream)” is a slow-burning, atmospheric tapestry of deep bass tones, fuzzy synth lines and The-Dream’s lithe vocals. West himself doesn’t make an appearance.

The bones of this song go back quite a long way. The-Dream originally penned it almost a decade back for Chris Brown. It was later picked up by J-Holiday and released as “Bed.” The-Dream’s version was eventually leaked on the unofficial mixtape LoveTape: The Demo’s around 2010.

You can listen to “Bed Yeezy Season 5 (Ft. The-Dream)” above.

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSKanye Westthe-dreamYeezy Season

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP