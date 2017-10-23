An exclusive first look at Kanye West's new Calabasas zine: https://t.co/SawOFFCurK pic.twitter.com/DeJSoD9oWx — Dazed (@Dazed) October 23, 2017

Taylor Swift’s Reputation magazines may have fooled you into thinking for a second that Kanye West dropped a new zine back in August, but you would be mistaken. He is prepping a photography zine for his Yeezy Calabasas line, though, and now some advance sample pages have been shared via Dazed.

People who ordered the Yeezy 700 Wave Runner trainers and the second drop of the Yeezy Calabasas Collection get the limited run publication, which features photography shot in Calabasas, California by Jackie Nickerson. The pages feature pictures of real-life couple Tremaine Emory — a creative consultant and one half of the No Vacancy Inn collective — and Melissa Collett — the creative director of the upcoming luxury label WORME — walking the streets in baggy Calabasas sweats and 700 Wave Runners, as well as photos of a yellow Chevrolet, a gas station, power lines, and other scenery shots like that.

It was previously reported that Kanye had canceled the reveal of his Yeezy Season 6 line, but that story has since been taken offline, but Highsnobiety reports that the presentation “is still set to happen, just not in the near future.” Meanwhile, Kanye and Kim Kardashian are expecting their third child around the start of next year, so he’s got bigger fish to fry at the moment.

