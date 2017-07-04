Getty Image

As if often the case, nobody is quite sure what Kanye West is up to right now. He’s been playing basketball with 2 Chainz and the UCLA men’s team, and he generally seems happy after the personal problems he faced late last year, but in terms of new music, we don’t know what’s happening. The good news is that he is diving back into creative endeavors: There’s no word about a new album yet, but as Hypebeast notes, individual photos for every product from Yeezy Season 5 have been revealed.

We got our first look at the line on Valentine’s Day and saw the clothes on models at the Yeezy Season 5 show, but this is the first time we’ve seen each bit of clothing on its own and not as part of an outfit. The collection includes the thrift-shop-chic that’s par for the course in a Yeezy line, like distressed sweaters, flannel button-ups, and an Adidas sweatshirt that it looks like Kanye took a pack of colored Sharpies to. There are a few new things this time around, though, like camo GORE-TEX jackets (and a lot of hunting gear in general, really), a maroon jumpsuit, and even some leather.

Check out just a few of the 150+ products below, and find the rest over at Hypebeast.