After some concerns that it wouldn’t happen this year, it appears that Kanye West has unveiled his Yeezy Season 6 lookbook in a typically atypical Kanye West fashion. After going all out on Season 5, West decided to take a more stripped-down approach to Season 6, with his wife Kim Kardashian-West revealing the collection’s availability through her Twitter, as well as modeling each of the looks on the Yeezy Supply homepage.

Yeezy Season 6 now available on https://t.co/MN89OWLOGl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2017

Like West’s previous collections, Season 6 leans heavily on neutral colors and simple shapes. However, in a departure from previous iterations of the oft-ridiculed line, this year he’s done away with some of the more haggard offerings of the past in favor of more straightforward, cleaner lines and unembellished cuts. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear he’s quite ready to end his longstanding love affair with spandex, as most of the options displayed hug Kardashian’s curves in the promo stills (which resemble paparazzi shots) in a way that previous seasons’ baggy, tattered outerwear options did not.

The Yeezy 500 sneaker is included in the collection, with the caveat that the extremely limited run shoe will only be available with purchases from the accompanying bundles as pictured on the site. Therefore, if you wanted a pair of the “Desert Rats” (formerly known as the “Mud Rats”), you’ll also need to purchase a pair of shorts and a hoodie, in either men’s or women’s sizes.