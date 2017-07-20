Kate Nash Is Ditching The Music Industry Because Of Sexism

Jay-Z sent several stray shots Kanye’s way on 4:44, and Yeezy may planning to shoot back in his new music. At the end of the latest episode of Joe Budden’s podcast, cohost Mal noted that he recently had a conversation with Kanye in L.A., and he told Mal that he had “a few words” for Jay, presumably on his next album.

When cohost Rory asked him about the tone in which Kanye communicated that information, Mal said that there was “some malice” in Kanye’s voice and “he wasn’t smilin’.” Who could blame him after being called “insane” on the biggest album of the year?

Mal also paraphrased one of Kanye’s gripes, recalling that Yeezy noted, “I was next to Jay for years. Why didn’t he give me the jewels [dropped on 4:44]?”

Who knows if Ye will have a change of heart or a conversation with Jay before releasing any new music, but as of right now it looks like we’re closer to a war of words over beats – and gavels – than any kind of reconciliation of The Throne. For what it’s worth, 2 Chainz said that Kanye still views Jay as a “brother,” so hopefully Kanye doesn’t get extreme while airing his side of the issue. Not any more extreme than what was said in Sacramento this February, anyway.

