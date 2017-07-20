Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom "Cream White" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 🔥 A post shared by Tyler Wesley (@t_wes44) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

It’s not even Christmas but some of your favorite rap stars are in the spirit of giving. The latest is none other than Kanye himself, who just recently gifted a paralyzed fan a pair of his Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in cream white. Check out Tyler Wesley’s post of the gift above. Wesley was paralyzed from the shoulder down after a roll over car accident in 2012, but today he uses his social media platforms to showcase the progress he’s making in physical therapy since the incident and has more than 30K followers who not only cheer him on but are inspired by him.

With the help of his massive following, Tyler’s story reached Kanye, who also was moved by the determination that he’s displayed in his recovery. Ye wrote a personal letter to accompany the sneakers thanking Tyler for sharing his journey and showing others that truly anything is possible.

We’re happy to see that Kanye’s head is in the right place after Jay-Z dedicated some bars to him on 4:44 that signals a falling out between them, money disputes with Tidal, and everything that is happening with his family-in-law. It’s been a while since a Kanye rant so hopefully he’s putting it all in the music. Rumors have it that he’s been in the studio so it’s good to see that he’s being inspired by the right things.